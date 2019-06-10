Seth M. Pickering

Guest Book
  • "My condolences to the Family. May God strengthen the Family..."
Service Information
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT
06076
(860)-684-2538
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Stafford Street Cemetery
Patten Rd.
Stafford Springs, CT
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Seth M. Pickering, 73, of Stafford Springs, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019.

He was born in Putnam, son of the late Francis and Dorothy (Morse) Pickering. Seth attained the rank of Eagle Scout, and served honorably in the United States Navy during the Vietnam era. He retired from Northeast Utilities (CL&P) as an equipment operator, and was an avid woodworker, NASCAR fan, and loved to be outdoors.

Seth is survived by his five children, Meredith Brady and her husband, Kevin, Kerri Pickering-Fowler, Mathew Pickering and his wife, Tara, Jared Pickering and his wife, Jennifer, and Luke Pickering; seven grandchildren, Camden and Delaney Pickering, Damian and Griffin Fowler, and Austin, Riley, and Abby Pickering; and his former spouse, Sharon Pickering. He was predeceased by his sister, Susan Pellerin.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, June 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs.

A graveside service with military honors will take place Thursday, June 13, at noon at Stafford Street Cemetery, Patten Road, Stafford Springs.

Memorial donations may be made to Flo's Friendship Kitchen, P.O. Box 93, Stafford Springs, CT 06076.

For online condolences or directions, please visit

www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 10 to June 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.