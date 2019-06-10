Seth M. Pickering, 73, of Stafford Springs, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019.
He was born in Putnam, son of the late Francis and Dorothy (Morse) Pickering. Seth attained the rank of Eagle Scout, and served honorably in the United States Navy during the Vietnam era. He retired from Northeast Utilities (CL&P) as an equipment operator, and was an avid woodworker, NASCAR fan, and loved to be outdoors.
Seth is survived by his five children, Meredith Brady and her husband, Kevin, Kerri Pickering-Fowler, Mathew Pickering and his wife, Tara, Jared Pickering and his wife, Jennifer, and Luke Pickering; seven grandchildren, Camden and Delaney Pickering, Damian and Griffin Fowler, and Austin, Riley, and Abby Pickering; and his former spouse, Sharon Pickering. He was predeceased by his sister, Susan Pellerin.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, June 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs.
A graveside service with military honors will take place Thursday, June 13, at noon at Stafford Street Cemetery, Patten Road, Stafford Springs.
Memorial donations may be made to Flo's Friendship Kitchen, P.O. Box 93, Stafford Springs, CT 06076.
For online condolences or directions, please visit
www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 10 to June 14, 2019