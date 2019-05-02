Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shakti Lane. View Sign Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 Send Flowers Obituary

Shakti Lane



Oct. 18, 1950 to April 27, 2019



Shakti's spirit is now free.



Shakti was a lover of fun, baseball games, dancing, family, singing, friends, and kindness. Her bright spirit was one that was always noticed and drew people in. Shakti worked at the Manchester Town Hall as a tax collector, where many in the community have always remembered her fondly and made lasting friendships. Over the years Shakti enjoyed spending time at Hawks Nest Beach in Old Lyme, Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, and visiting family in South Carolina. Shakti is now with her beloved David Baker. Shakti grew up in East Hartford, the daughter of Edward and Dolores Fink.



Shakti's memories will carry on with her dearest children, Dori Harrington, Nathan (Chuck) Lane, and Justin Mills; and with Shakti's cherished grands, Christian Harrington, Austin Harrington, Adele Slayton, and Emma Slayton. Shakti is survived by her siblings, Donald Fink, David Fink, Janice Gleeney, Steven Fink, Patricia Rolfe, Michael Fink, Nancy Fink; and her sister friends, Terri Doyle and Ann Aurelia; and many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, May 4, at 11 a.m. at the Storrs Quaker Meeting House, 57 Hunting Lodge Road, Storrs, CT 06268. To honor Shakti's memory her family requests that everyone wear tie-dye, purple, or bright colors.



Please make any donations to WWUH Radio, 200 Bloomfield Ave., West Hartford, or Friends Meeting House, 57 Hunting Lodge Road, Storrs.



Practice kindness often and spread love thinking of Shakti, continue spreading her message.



To leave an online message for her family please visit







Shakti LaneOct. 18, 1950 to April 27, 2019Shakti's spirit is now free.Shakti was a lover of fun, baseball games, dancing, family, singing, friends, and kindness. Her bright spirit was one that was always noticed and drew people in. Shakti worked at the Manchester Town Hall as a tax collector, where many in the community have always remembered her fondly and made lasting friendships. Over the years Shakti enjoyed spending time at Hawks Nest Beach in Old Lyme, Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, and visiting family in South Carolina. Shakti is now with her beloved David Baker. Shakti grew up in East Hartford, the daughter of Edward and Dolores Fink.Shakti's memories will carry on with her dearest children, Dori Harrington, Nathan (Chuck) Lane, and Justin Mills; and with Shakti's cherished grands, Christian Harrington, Austin Harrington, Adele Slayton, and Emma Slayton. Shakti is survived by her siblings, Donald Fink, David Fink, Janice Gleeney, Steven Fink, Patricia Rolfe, Michael Fink, Nancy Fink; and her sister friends, Terri Doyle and Ann Aurelia; and many nieces and nephews.A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, May 4, at 11 a.m. at the Storrs Quaker Meeting House, 57 Hunting Lodge Road, Storrs, CT 06268. To honor Shakti's memory her family requests that everyone wear tie-dye, purple, or bright colors.Please make any donations to WWUH Radio, 200 Bloomfield Ave., West Hartford, or Friends Meeting House, 57 Hunting Lodge Road, Storrs.Practice kindness often and spread love thinking of Shakti, continue spreading her message.To leave an online message for her family please visit www.holmeswatkins.com Published in Journal Inquirer from May 2 to May 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close