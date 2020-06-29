Sharon J. Ziemba, 77, of Vernon, wife of the late Richard L. Ziemba, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Hartford Hospital.She was born in Stafford, daughter of the late John and Helen (Ziska) Jachim. Sharon retired as an administrative assistant from Manchester Memorial Hospital. She was a great cook, and enjoyed going shopping. Above all, Sharon cherished her family and the time she was able to spend with them.Sharon is survived by her two children, Lynn Fortunato and her husband, Paul, of Oklahoma, and Richard Ziemba and Kimberly Ewalt of Mansfield/Storrs; four grandchildren, Christopher Fortunato and his wife, Karly, Leah Fortunato, and Zachary and Abigail Ziemba; great-grandson, Christopher Fortunato; three sisters, Jacquelin Davis and her husband, Fred, Anita Davis, and Eileen Zdanis; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Paula (Chenail) Ziemba.A calling hour will be held on Wednesday, July 1, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a prayer service to take place at 11 a.m., at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs.Memorial donations may be made to Visiting Nurse and Health Services of Connecticut, Hospice Program, 8 Keynote Dr., Vernon, CT 06066.For online condolences or directions, please visit