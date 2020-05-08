Sharon L. (Bailey) Hayes, 73, died peacefully April 22, 2020, Tucson, Arizona. She was affectionately know as Ma to her grandchildren and extended family.



She was born in Revere, Massachusetts, on Dec. 22, 1946, daughter of the late Linwood "Pete" and Myrtle (Smith) Bailey.



She is survived by her life partner of 52 years, John "Jack" Hayes; and their children, Lisa (Hayes) Beaulieu of Manchester, Peter Hayes and his wife, Amanda, of Manchester, Shawn Hayes and his fiance, Jennifer, of Tucson; nine grandchildren, Kyle Baumann, Cody DiFronzo-Hayes and his wife, Tia, Crystal Hayes, Dylan Hayes, Anastasia Hayes, James Schraedley Jr., Kailey Madigan, Eric Beaulieu Jr., and Trevor Sweet-Marchand; three great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Carleigh, and Alastor; a brother, Pete Bailey; and nephew, Jason Bailey of Gardner, Maine. She is also predeceased by her niece, Jennifer Bailey.



Sharon grew up in Maine, she graduated from Deering High School in 1965. In 1968, while working for the State of Maine she met her lifer partner. They moved to Connecticut where they raised their three children. She loved being a hockey mom and she was a huge Capitals fan. She loved to read and her favorite author was Stephen King. Sharon loved puzzles and anything Native American to honor her Indian heritage. She had so many stories to tell to anyone, even if they weren't willing to listen to her. Sharon was and will always be the rock or her family, she had the biggest heart. She wouldn't sugar coat anything, she told it like it was. She had a great sense of humor and kept everyone on their toes with her quick and witty comebacks.



Sharon was an avid animal lover as many already know. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Sharon's memory to your local animal shelter.



A memorial for Sharon will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store