Sharon Lee (Jaeger) Endy, 76, of Tolland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Crestfield Rehab Center.She was the beloved wife of Michael Endy for 45 years. Daughter of the late Frank and Hilda (Sheltra) Jaeger, she was a longtime Tolland resident. She attended Newington schools and worked at David Rosenthal Assoc., CT Western and Stern and Co.Along with her husband, she leaves her children, Cheryl, Theresa, William and Cynthia; siblings, Patricia Jaeger and her husband, Gary Fox, Pamela Giarratana, John Jaeger, Heidi Jameson and her husband, Gary, and Mark Jaeger and his wife, Lynda; one grandchild; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Jasper. She was predeceased by her brother, Stephen; and brother-in-law, Carmen Giarratana.Her family would like to thank the excellent nurses at the St Francis ICU, the nurses, first shift CNAs and Donna at Crestfield, and the Athena hospice team that attended to her.Due to social gathering restrictions, her services were private with Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. A public gathering will be held on a date to be determined.Memorial donations may be made to The Mill Foundation for Kids Inc., 224 Old Cider Mill Road, Southington, CT 06489-1876.