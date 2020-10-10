Sharon Lee Pombriant (Strattman) of East Hartford, passed away in her home on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.



She was born on July 25, 1948, in Hartford to Arlene Strattman (Moore) and Raymond Strattman Sr. She was employed for 36 years at Aetna Insurance Company, Certified Ambulance Group of Rocky Hill, as a billing specialist, and as a research analyst at National Research Associates since 2010.



Sharon was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Paul, of 33 years; and a sister, Gail Vail, of East Hartford. She is survived by a brother, Raymond Strattman Jr. and wife, Donna of Little River, South Carolina; and a sister, Joan Couture of Cordova, Tennessee; along with many nieces and nephews.



A private burial will be held at Rose Hill Funeral Home in Rocky Hill.





