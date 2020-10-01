Sharon O'Connell (Baldwin), age 83, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.Sharon was born in Manchester on July 19, 1937, daughter of the late Edward and Irene Baldwin. Sharon is the widow of her beloved late husband Daniel J. O'Connell. Sharon is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Genovese and her husband, Anthony Genovese, of Westbrook; and grandchildren Daniel and Benjamin.She worked briefly at Pratt and Whitney, then dedicated 30-plus years of work as a realtor for the Damato Enterprises. Her favorite things to do will be remembered as the time she spent playing with her dogs, and laughing with her friends.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 11 a.m. at St. James Cemetery, 365 Broad St., Manchester.The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit