Sharon (Zwarick) Rizzo, 75, of Enfield, beloved wife of 54 years to Nicholas J. Rizzo, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.She was born in Hartford on Jan. 29, 1945, the daughter of the late Michael and Ethelyn (Gold) Zwarick. She later met and married her husband Nicholas in May of 1966. Sharon graduated nursing school and went on to a long career as a licensed practical nurse at Blair Manor nursing home. In later years she leveraged her nursing background to work in medical records at the Aetna insurance company and later as an office manager for CHR. Upon her retirement, Sharon volunteered her time at the Enfield Senior Center and the Enfield Food Shelf. She used her excellent knitting skills to create caps for the NICU unit at the local hospitals and knitting gifts for her family and close friends. In her spare time she also enjoyed playing bingo, making trips to the casino, and was an avid reader.In addition to her loving husband Nicholas, Sharon is survived by two daughters, Carrie-Ann Manley and her husband, Shawn, and Christine Fisher and her husband, Charles, both of Enfield; her grandchildren, Mallory Costabile, Gregory Costabile, Nicholas Fisher, Kaceyrose Fisher, and Alyson Manley; her great-grandchildren, Penelope, Tanner, Annamarie, and Landen; her brother, Joseph Zwarick and his wife, Phyllis, of Long Island; her sister, Elayne Pollard of Enfield, and many special friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Jo-ann Biederman.Her family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, Aug. 16, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Sharon at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, at Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Road, Enfield. Please meet at the church. Masks are required for all services. Burial will be private, at the convenience of the family.Donations in Sharon's memory may be made to Friends of Enfield Senior Center.For online condolences, please visit