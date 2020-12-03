1/1
SharonLee E. Rakoczy
SharonLee E. Rakoczy, 74, of Manchester, the wife of John C. Rakoczy died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Hartford Hospital.

Born in Buffalo, New York, she was the daughter of Vivian (Merrill) Miller of Buffalo, and Walter Miller. Sharon worked as a lab technician at Capital Community College for over 30 years. She was an active volunteer with the Cub Scouts and St. Bridget Church Bazaar for many years. She was also a Guinea Pig Chat Room Host where she made many lifelong friendships.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Jena Crystal Rose of Maryland, and Christopher Rakoczy of Manchester; her grandson Marek Rakoczy of Manchester; and her siblings, Kathy Eschenbach of Buffalo, Elliot Miller of Buffalo and Dawn Velazquez of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Family and friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, Donation Processing, PO Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or

www.michaeljfox.org/donate

For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
