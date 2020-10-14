Sheila A. Nocerino, 72, of Stafford Springs, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.
She was born in White Plains, New York, daughter of the late George and Lorraine (Dalrymple) Love. She worked as the substitute coordinator for the Stafford Public Schools for over 39 years. Her greatest love was her family, and taking care of them gave her great joy.
Sheila is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Ernest R. Nocerino; two daughters, Heather Fabritiis and her husband, Robert, and Tara Odierna and her husband, Steve; and four grandchildren, Nicholas, Jackson, Abigail, and Nathan. She was predeceased by her brother, Donald Love.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, and Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
For online condolences or directions, please visitwww.introvignefuneralhome.com