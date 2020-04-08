Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shelley J. Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shelley J. Smith, 53, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, after a bravely fought battle with glioblastoma. She died at home surrounded by her friends and family. She was the loving wife of Matthew Smith for 27 years.



Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of Jack and Jean Hexter. Shelley grew up in Tolland, and graduated from Tolland High School. After graduating from UConn, she was a special education teacher in Ashford, and Mary Esther, Florida. Shelley faithfully served her nation for 20 years as a military spouse, frequently acting as a single parent on short-notice in locations around the world and sometimes in very difficult circumstances. She made lifelong friends whereever she went. She enjoyed many activities, but above all, she loved being with her family. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed hosting friends and family. Shelley also enjoyed gardening, beekeeping, cheesy monster movies, and hitting the beach. She was a sweet, easy-going person and a loving, outstanding wife, mother, and daughter.



Besides her parents and husband, Shelley is survived by her sons, Aaron and Justin, daughter, Ashley; brother, Craig Hexter and his wife, Tricia, of Michigan; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends that she considered family.



Shelley's family would like to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses, caretakers, aides, and their staff professionals who cared for her during her illness.



The family intends to have a celebration of Shelley's life after the coronavirus subsides.



For updates and online condolences, please visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance, Inc., P.O. Box 370514, West Hartford, CT 06137 or online at



www.ctbta.org







