Sherri A. Lawrence (1967 - 2020)
Service Information
Obituary
Sherri A. Lawrence, 52, of Tolland passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

She was born May 17, 1967, in Hartford, the daughter of Allen and MaryAnn (Wilkos) Lawrence. Besides her parents she leaves her spouse, Cory Goldston; her daughter, Kayleigh Lawrence; stepdaughter Champagne Goldston; brother Al Lawrence Jr. and his wife, Christy; her grandson, the love of her life, Kayden Lawrence; and her special friends, Lydia and Marcine. She also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road (Route 195) Tolland.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 24, at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery, Vernon.

For online condolences please visit

www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020
