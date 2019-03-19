Sherry (Cross) Daniels, 73, born in Plattsburg, New York, passed away suddenly March 8, 2019, at her home.
She leaves behind her husband. Gordon Daniels Sr., of West Suffield; Michael (and Marie) Daniels of Westfield, Massachusetts, Gordon Daniels Jr. of West Suffield, Mark (and Laura) Daniels of Enfield, and Eric Daniels and his partner, Sylvia Guyette, of Suffield; along with her grandchildren, Nick, Kaitlyn, Taylor, and Riley.
Sherry previously worked at McLean Home and continued on at the Suffield VNA before she retired. Sherry had a passion for cooking and baking for her family. You were lucky to taste her delicious apple pie. It was a hit of every gathering. When she wasn't baking, she enjoyed her puzzle books, bingo at the senior center, and watching the bluebirds make their homes in her yard.
Donations can be sent to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
The family will have a private graveside service.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 23, 2019