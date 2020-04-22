Sherry Lee (Fredette) Bousquet, 83, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 20, 2020.
Born in Proctor, Vermont, daughter of the late Henry and Romona (Guimonds) Fredette, she lived in Enfield for most of her life. Sherry worked at the former Pumpernickel Pub, Parkway Pavilion, and St. Joseph Residence. Sherry loved to walk and walk five miles a day and many in town would wave during her travels.
She was the widow of Homer Bousquet to whom she was married for 45 years. She was also predeceased by a brother, Ronald Fredette; and a sister, Sally Dale. She leaves four sons, H. Joseph Bousquet and his wife, Janina, of Tolland, Keith B. Bousquet of Canaan, Kevin S. Bousquet and his wife, Michelle, of Old Chatham, New York, Brian A. Bousquet and his partner, Laura Manocchio, of Enfield; a daughter, Deborah A. Bousquet-Moody of Winchester, Virginia; a sister, Ann Clark of Stafford; 12 grandchildren, Ryan, Kristy, Taylor, Wesley, Victoria, Spencer, Nicholas, Megan, Dominick, Ashley, Samantha, Bailey, Lauren, Brittany; and four great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
All services are private.
Donations may be made to Fox Hill Center, Resident Council Fund, 1253 Hartford Turnpike, Vernon, CT 06066.
For online condolences, please visit
www.brownefuneralchapel.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020