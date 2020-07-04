Sherwood Owen Bahler, 88, of Ellington, beloved husband to Donna (Webb) Bahler, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 surrounded by his family.Born in Rockville, the son of the late Gottfried and Olga (Marti) Bahler, he was a lifelong resident of Ellington. Owen proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a third-generation dairy farmer in Ellington, working and maintaining the farm that his grandfather started. The farm has grown significantly and is now operated by the fifth generation of Bahler's.He is a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Ellington, and he served on the Zoning Board in Ellington for several years. After his retirement, Owen enjoyed traveling with Donna.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Dave Bahler and his wife, Peggy of Ellington, Glenn Bahler and his wife Erika of Ellington, Lynn Knight and her husband, Doug of West Hartford, and Debra DuPerry and her husband, John of Tolland; eight grandchildren, John and his fiancée Sandy, Andrew, Isaac, Micah, Moses, Amos John, Anna, and Brianna; a brother, Kenneth Bahler and his wife, Aline of Tolland; two sisters, Audrey Graf of Wadsworth, Ohio, and Kay Luginbuhl and her husband, Ronald of Ellington; his brother-in-law, Benedict "Ben" Moser of Ellington, and many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his first wife, Lois Ann (Feldman) Bahler (1997), his sister, Glenna Moser, and his brother-in-law, Arthur Graf.Funeral services and burial are private and will be held at the Apostolic Christian Church in Ellington and it can be viewed at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7 onBurial will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery with military honors.Memorial donations in Owen's memory may be made to the Apostolic Christian Church, 34 Middle Butcher Road, Ellington, CT, 06029 or to the Visiting Nurse and Health Services of Connecticut, Hospice, 8 Keynote Drive, Vernon, CT, 06066.Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit