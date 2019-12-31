Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley A. St. Laurent. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley A. St. Laurent, 89, of Windsor Locks, widow of Edmund C. St. Laurent Sr. (1987), entered into eternal peace Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.



Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Ward and Agnes (O'Hara) Milliot. Her family and friends have always said she was the life of the gatherings, with her quick wit, humor, and stories.



Her affection for animals was known by all. She had one cat in particular she loved and adored and was her companion for many years; her name was Kit Kat, although she had many loving nicknames.



The love she had for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren is indescribable. She spoke of love and adoration to everyone she came in contact with. They all lived in her heart. Most of all was the unconditional love she had for her three boys. She will now rest peacefully with her husband, the love of her life.



She is survived by three children, Edmund C. St. Laurent Jr., and his wife, Carol, of Tuscon, Arizona, Peter A. St. Laurent and his wife, Wendy, of Tuscon, Timothy St. Laurent and his wife, Melissa, of East Windsor; a brother, Ward Milliot and his wife, Joyce, of Louisiana; four grandchildren, Alison Johnson, Sara Foint, Katherine Crichton, and Edmund St. Laurent III; six great-grandchildren, Sam and Owen Johnson, Brody, Paxton, and Gavin Foint and David Crichton Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.



Besides her late husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Sharon St. Laurent; a brother, George Milliot; and four sisters, Mary Skotnicki, Evelyn Moody, Gertrude Conroy, and Elizabeth Gunning.



Visitation hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. Family and friends will gather at 9 a.m. on Friday Jan. 3, 2020, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels for a procession to St. Mary Church in Windsor Locks for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Committal will follow at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.



Donations in Shirley's memory may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society or to a .



