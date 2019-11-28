|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley (Young) Bradway.
|
|
|
|
Stafford Springs, CT
06076
|
|
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
|
51 E Main St
|
Stafford Springs,
CT
06076
|
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
|
51 E Main St
|
Stafford Springs,
CT
06076
Shirley (Young) Bradway, 86, of Stafford, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
She was born in Acworth, New Hampshire, daughter of the late Clyde and Edna (Elliott) Young. Shirley was a member of the Stafford Grange, State Grange, North Central Pomona Grange, and the National Grange. She was also a member of the Staffordville Gospel Church. Shirley enjoyed cooking, baking, nature, pets, and birds. Above all, she was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who took pride in taking care of her family.
Shirley is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Milo Bradway; two children, Wayne Bradway and his companion, Gail Reisner, and Deborah Barth and her husband, Richard; grandson, Jameson Barth; three siblings, Barbara Young, Lyman Young, and David Young; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by eight siblings, Robert Young, Richard Young, Roselva Dearden, Alan Young, Charles Young, Frances Sousa, Daniel Young, and Clyde Young.
Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial in Staffordville Cemetery, Stafford, will be held privately.
Calling hours are on Friday, Nov.29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to the Staffordville Gospel Church, 375 East St., Stafford Springs, CT 06076.
For online condolences or directions, please visit
www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|