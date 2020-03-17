Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley C. Foss. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley C. Foss, 85, beloved wife to Richard W. Foss, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 15, 2020, surrounded by her immediate family.



She was born on Nov. 23, 1934, in Berlin, New Hampshire, the loving daughter to the late Napoleon and Shirley (Stanchfield) Carbonneau. For over 20 years, she owned and operated her own business, Ladies Choice, in the Scitico Plaza. She retired from Colonial Tire and Brake Center in Somers after over 20 years. Shirley was a member of Sacred Heart Church and in her free time enjoyed knitting and quilting. She was passionate about making and donating her quilts to many different causes such as the American Cancer Society, the battered women's shelters, and the neonatal department.



In addition to her husband, Richard, Shirley is survived by two sons, Jeffrey R. Foss and his wife, Angela, of Enfield, and William W. Foss and his wife, Lori, of West Suffield; a sister, Susan Kleva and her husband, Stephen; three grandchildren, Jessica L. Carr and her husband, Zachery, Justin W. Foss and his wife, Bojana, and Zachary T. Foss; and a great-grandson, Evan F. Carr. She was predeceased by a brother, Richard Carbonneau.



Services and burial will be held at the family's convenience.



Memorial donations in Shirley's memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to The Suffield House, 1 Canal Rd., Suffield, CT 06078.



