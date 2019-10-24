Shirley C. (Hoague) Smith

Shirley C. (Hoague) Smith, 81, of Tolland, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

She was born in Stafford Springs, daughter of the late Wilfred and Hazel (Paul) Hoague. She worked for many years in billing at a truck leasing company. Upon retirement, she volunteered for several years at Johnson Memorial Hospital.

Shirley is survived by her son, Mark Konopka, and his wife, Julie Crosby, of Colorado; triplet granddaughters, Linda, Georgia, and Keri; and a great-granddaughter, Lacey.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, Oct. 28, at noon at St. Edward Cemetery, West Stafford Road, Stafford Springs.

Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 2019
