Shirley (Tomilonus) Dewees, 76, of South Windsor, formerly of Windsor Locks and East Windsor, beloved wife of John J. Dewees Sr., died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.
She was born on Nov. 16, 1943, in Hartford, daughter of the late James and Nellie (Kawa) Tomilonus. Shirley grew up in Windsor Locks and graduated from Windsor Locks High School in 1961. She married to the love of her life, John Dewees, on Aug. 19, 1963. Shirley worked as a secretary for Lupachino & Salvatore Inc., in Bloomfield for many years. She will be remembered by her family and friends as a strong independent woman, a wonderful cook, and a loving wife and mother.
Shirley is survived by husband of over 56 years, John J. Dewees Sr. of South Windsor; her son, John J. Dewees Jr. of Suffield; her daughters, Karen A. Dewees of West Virginia, and Danielle P. Dewees of East Hartford; her brother, Robert J. Tomilonus of Tennessee; her sister, Helen Guay and her husband, Douglas, of Windsor; five grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, James P. Tomilonus.
Funeral services are private at the request of her family.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020