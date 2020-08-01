1/
Shirley E. (Newton) Heck
Shirley E. (Newton) Heck, 97, of Union, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Johnson Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Lansing, Michigan, daughter of the late Harold S. and Ethel I. (Taylor) Newton Sr. Shirley worked for many years at the Museum Education Department at Old Sturbridge Village. She will be remembered for her love of gardening, cats, and birds.

Shirley is survived by her three children, Albert Stachelsky of Union, Elaine Tetrault of Trenton, Florida, and David M. Heck and his wife, Janine, of Union; six grandchildren; her brother, Harold Newton Jr.; her sister, Susan Newton Voter; and several great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband, Frank Stachelsky; her daughter, Joyce (Stachelsky) Chaffee; her second husband, Wilfred Heck; and her beloved cat, Buzz.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a memorial service to begin at 11 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Committal services will follow at noon. at Union Center Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Union.

Memorial donations may be made to PAWS Cat Shelter, 240 Woodstock Ave. W, Woodstock, CT 06281 or to the Union Volunteer Fire Company, 1049 Buckley Highway, Union, CT 06076.

For online condolences or directions, please visit

www.introvignefuneralhome.com.


Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2020.
