Shirley (Fink) Kasper, age 91, of Andover, passed away Nov. 14.Mrs. Kasper was born in Bridgeport to the late William and Rose Fink. She was a retired executive secretary for General Electric.She was predeceased by her beloved husband Thomas J. Kasper; and her sisters Rita Bantle and Kay Shea. She is survived by her three sons Thomas (Karen) Kasper Jr., Gary Kasper, and Edward Kasper; as well as grandchildren Nicole (Michael) Moriarty, Natalie Kasper, and Thomas (Mallory) Kasper III; and great-grandchildren Cameron Moriarty and Corey Kasper. The family and her many friends have been blessed by her longevity and will miss her greatly.Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment at St. John's Cemetery in Stratford and arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Road. in Trumbull.