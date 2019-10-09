Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sophie J. (Typrowicz) Wilczak. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Funeral 9:00 AM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Adalbert Church Send Flowers Obituary

Sophie J. (Typrowicz) Wilczak, 96, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, surrounded by her family.



Born in Chicopee, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Francis and Aniela (Korona) Typrowicz, she lived in Enfield for many years before moving to Suffield. Sophie was a 1941 graduate of Enfield High School and after high school, Sophie worked for Colt Firearms in Hartford and during World War II, she worked at Bradley Air Field in Windsor Locks. She enjoyed her years working at St. Joseph's Residence, training many high school students. She also worked at St. Adalbert School in the kitchen, as she loved seeing the children. She was a communicant of St. Adalbert Church in Enfield.



Her husband, Henry R. Wilczak died in 1993; and her daughter, Christine Wilczak, died in 1999. She leaves two sons, Michael A. Wilczak of Enfield and Arthur P. Wilczak of Feeding Hills, Massachusetts; a daughter and her husband, Marianne and Gaetano Tittarelli of Suffield; six grandchildren, Jason, Rachael, Jacqueline, Nicholas, Giuliana, and Joseph; and nine great-grandchildren.



The funeral will be Friday, Oct. 11, at 9 a.m. from the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road with a Mass in St. Adalbert Church at 10 a.m. The burial will follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery.



Calling hours are at the funeral home on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m.



For online condolences, please visit



www.brownefuneralchapel.com







