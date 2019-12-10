Sophie Welch of Stafford Springs passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Her family will receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Nicholson and Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. North (Route 159), Suffield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Suffield. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Suffield.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 14, 2019