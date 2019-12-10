Sophie Welch

Service Information
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT
06078
(860)-668-7324
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Suffield, CT
Obituary
Sophie Welch of Stafford Springs passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

Her family will receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Nicholson and Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. North (Route 159), Suffield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Suffield. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Suffield.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 14, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Suffield, CT   (860) 668-7324
