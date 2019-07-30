Stacia J. (Wasowicz) Morin, 98, of Suffield, passed away peacefully on July 22, surrounded by her friends at her home, The Suffield House in Suffield. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph Morin, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage.



She was born on Sept. 17, 1920, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Krzys) Wasowicz, and spent most of her life in the Enfield/Ellington area.



She is survived by her loving children and their spouses, Nanette and Bill Griffin of Andover, Vermont, and David and Kathleen of Merrimack, New Hampshire; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her sisters, Emilie Bajek, Frances Stelmak, and Loretta Pomerlou; and her beloved grandson Tristan Morin.



The family would especially like to thank the staff at the Suffield House for the kind, compassionate and wonderful care given to Stacia.



Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Suffield House, Recreation Department, Suffield.



A graveside service will be held on Sept. 14, 2019, at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Enfield, followed by a Celebration of Life.



