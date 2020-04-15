Stacia (Graczewski) Lagel, 89 of Enfield passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday at Parkway Pavilion.
Born in Enfield, she was the daughter of John and Helen (Kozikowski) Graczewski. She was the retail manager for the opening and closing of Ormonds for over 25 years in the Enfield Square. After retiring she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, especially hosting dinners and holiday parties.
Stacia is survived by her children, Paul Lagel of Enfield, Karen Hogan and her husband, John, of Enfield and Donna Lagel of Enfield. She leaves behind her grandchildren, John Hogan and his wife, Catherine, of Ellington, Jennifer Sloate and her husband, Jeremy, of Bristol and Patrick Hogan and his wife, Danielle, of Enfield. She also leaves behind her great-grandchildren Ava Elizabeth, Ella Jean, Jackson David, and Charlotte Rae. She was predeceased by her daughter, Marianne Lagel. She also leaves a sister, Sophie Pabis; and a brother, Eddie and his wife, Dolores.
Due to the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 virus, a private burial will be held with the immediate family.
Donations in Stacia's memory can be made to her church, St. Raymond of Penefort, 64 Pearl St., Enfield, CT 06082.
