Stanley A. "Stan" Lucas Jr., 71, of Manchester, passed away on May 13, 2020, after a courageous 10-year battle with Wegener's Granulomatosis.Stan was born on March 18, 1949, in Manchester to Stanley and Mary Ellen Lucas Sr. Stan lived in Manchester for much of his life and was a member of St. Bridget Church. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who especially loved fishing the beaches of Cape Cod and in the waters of Florida. He was a lifetime member of The Manchester Coon and Fox Club. He was an avid Yankee fan despite being surrounded by a family full of Red Sox fans. Stan loved Halloween, surprising people with his yearly costume, and he always enjoyed singing "Happy Birthday" to his sisters while accompanied by his own selection of creative musical instruments. After 27 years of hard work and dedication, Stan retired from the State Department of Transportation as a supervisor of Construction Permits.Stan will be greatly missed by his four older sisters, Anne (David) Quagge of Englewood, Florida; Mary (Joseph Sr.) Cosgrove of Wellfeet, Massachusetts; Judith (Walter) Lesiak of East Sandwich, Massachusetts; and Peggy Haney of Hagerstown, Maryland. He is survived by nieces, Nicole, Rebecca, and Jessica; nephews, Joseph Jr., Patrick, and Lucas; and 11 great-nieces and -nephews. Thanks to his outgoing, loving, and welcoming nature, Stan leaves behind friends and acquaintances from all walks of life.The family wishes to thank Stan's nephew, Patrick Cosgrove, for making sure that Stan was not left alone during his final days. The family would also like to thank Kenny Griffin, his best friend through all of life's highs and lows and Bonnie and Bill Turell for providing countless hours of friendship and support. The family is also thankful to Ame for providing Stan with many moments of joy and happiness.Burial will take place at St. Bridget Cemetery at the convenience of the family.