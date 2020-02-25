Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley A. Zaczynski. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Stanley A. Zaczynski, 96, of Suffield, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed peacefully into the loving arms of God on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.



A lifelong resident of Suffield, Stanley enjoyed gardening on his land and always had an abundance of fresh fruit and vegetables to share with family and friends. A World War II Army veteran, Stanley served in the 720th Military Police. Upon returning home, he worked in the produce department of the A&P and Waldbaums for over 54 years. He reluctantly retired at the age of 80.



Stanley is predeceased by his loving wife of 57 years, Lucille (Watton) Zaczynski; his parents, Alexander and Mary (Niemczyk) Zaczynski; brothers, Alec, Joe, John; and a sister, Jean Soja. Stanley leaves his daughter, Aimee, son, Stanley and his partner, Christine Faiella; granddaughter, Carrie and her fiancé, Steven Allen; two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Alyssa; brother-in-law, Thomas Watton; sister-in-law, Stacia Zaczynski; daughter-in-law, Kimberly (Monty) Zaczynski; and many nieces and nephews.



Stanley's family would like to extend a special thank you to Trish, Shannon and the staff at Suffield House for the excellent care they provided during his stay.



The funeral will be Thursday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m., at Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield, followed by burial in St. Adalbert Cemetery.



The calling hours will precede the service at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Suffield Volunteer Ambulance Association, or St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish 64 Pearl St., Enfield, CT 06082.



