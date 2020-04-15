Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Hanson Prouty Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stanley Hanson Prouty Sr., 94, of Manchester, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital after months of declining health.



Stanley leaves behind his wife of almost 60 years, Maureen (Ubert) Prouty; his brother, George; and sisters, Barbara, Marguerite, and Beverly; his seven children, Debbie (Richard), Donna (Michael), Stanley Jr. (Marie), Deana (Rafael), Stephen (Jennifer), Scott, and Joseph; nine grandchildren, Richard, Raymond, Ryan, Chris, Colleen, James, Daniel, Brianna, and Amber; and a special great-grandchild arriving in July.



Stanley proudly served during WWII and would often tell stories of his time spent overseas especially in Germany to anyone and everyone who would listen. If you wanted to know how to order a beer in German, he could tell you! Stanley worked for Pratt and Whitney for 37 years and after retiring spent another 20 years working as a school crossing guard. Stanley and his wife were foster parents for over 30 years opening their hearts and their home to children of all ages as well as running a family daycare. Stanley was a man with a big heart, who would do anything for anyone, who could fix anything with duct tape, and who loved spending time at the Cape, watching the water with his toes in the sand. Hanson, as he is fondly known by his Massachusetts family, grew up in Hardwick, Massachusetts on a farm, the oldest of nine children, he would often reminisce about what life was like growing up in the country, working the farm, milking cows, and spending time with his siblings.



Stanley is predeceased by his parents, Jesse and Stanley Prouty; his brothers, Harry, Donald, and Robert; and sister, Ruth. Stanley will be forever missed by his family and the many friends he has made over his 90-plus years.



Services will be private and a celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date.



Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020

