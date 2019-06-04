Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Malyszko. View Sign Service Information Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Holy Family Church 23 Simon Road Enfield , CT View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary





He was born in Suffield, son of John and Pauline (Pietras) Malyszko. He graduated from A.I. Prince High School in Hartford, and was a toolmaker at Star Gauge of Springfield and Hamilton Standard, retiring in 1997. Stan was a service member of the Air National Guard and member of the Rockville Fish and Game Club where he recently caught his last three trout. He enjoyed many years of cheering on the UConn basketball teams, gardening (responsible for the famous Christmas Eve horseradish), blueberry picking, clamming, and playing his favorite casino games.



Besides his wife of 62 years, he leaves three children, Mark and his spouse, Jane Malyszko, Paul Malyszko, and Karen and her spouse, Matthew Legault. In addition, Stanley will truly be missed by his three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Jenna, and Matthew; his sister, Jean Siemonko; and numerous loving family members and friends.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Road, Enfield, Saturday, June 8, at 10 a.m. followed by burial at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Stanley's final fishing spot.



There are no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stanley's name to a .



For online condolences visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com



