Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley R. Noll Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stanley R. Noll Sr., 91, of Enfield, peacefully entered into eternal rest Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.



Stanley was born Aug. 16, 1927, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, the son to the late Ernest and Madelon (Conner) Noll. Stanley proudly and honorably served our country in the United States



Following his time in the service, Stanley enjoyed a long career as an operating engineer. He was a 65-year member of IUOE Local 478 in Hamden and IUOE Local 98 of Springfield. He worked many construction jobs in Connecticut and Western Massachusetts, and ended his career with Della Construction Co. in Enfield. He took a great sense of pride in the work that he accomplished and loved serving his country. Stanley was also a member of the American Legion Post 80 and the VFW Post 296 in Winsted. He enjoyed watching his favorite sports teams, including the Red Sox and UConn basketball. He liked genealogy, and loved the activities his children and grandchildren participated in. Stanley was proud of his town and cared a great deal about Enfield. He was a hardworking, kind, and generous man who lived a full life and will be missed by many.



In addition to his beloved wife of 66 years, Elizabeth (Elser) Noll, Stanley is survived by his children, Susan M. Cornellier, of Dalton, Massachusetts, Stanley "Rob" Noll Jr., and his wife, Sarah, and their children, Erin, Emily, and Beckett of Elgin, South Carolina, and Sally Trusz, her husband, Walter, and their children, Matthew, Jonathan, and Suzanne, of Ludlow, Massachusetts; and many loving cousins and family. Stanley was predeceased by a daughter, Robbin Noll; a sister, Audrey Crawford and her husband, Francis Crawford, formerly of Lee, Massachusetts; and a son-in-law, Thomas Cornellier.



Services and burial will be held privately.



Donations in memory of Stanley may be made to the Enfield High School Baseball Program, 1264 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082, or to Hoffman Heart & Vascular Institute, 114 Woodland St., Hartford, CT 06105.



To leave online condolences, please visit



www.leetestevens.com







Stanley R. Noll Sr., 91, of Enfield, peacefully entered into eternal rest Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.Stanley was born Aug. 16, 1927, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, the son to the late Ernest and Madelon (Conner) Noll. Stanley proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Army as an army engineer during World War II while stationed in Panama on a fire boat and then in the Galapagos Islands on the Army Air Base. He also served with the 77th Engr Const Bn. in Germany during the Korean War Following his time in the service, Stanley enjoyed a long career as an operating engineer. He was a 65-year member of IUOE Local 478 in Hamden and IUOE Local 98 of Springfield. He worked many construction jobs in Connecticut and Western Massachusetts, and ended his career with Della Construction Co. in Enfield. He took a great sense of pride in the work that he accomplished and loved serving his country. Stanley was also a member of the American Legion Post 80 and the VFW Post 296 in Winsted. He enjoyed watching his favorite sports teams, including the Red Sox and UConn basketball. He liked genealogy, and loved the activities his children and grandchildren participated in. Stanley was proud of his town and cared a great deal about Enfield. He was a hardworking, kind, and generous man who lived a full life and will be missed by many.In addition to his beloved wife of 66 years, Elizabeth (Elser) Noll, Stanley is survived by his children, Susan M. Cornellier, of Dalton, Massachusetts, Stanley "Rob" Noll Jr., and his wife, Sarah, and their children, Erin, Emily, and Beckett of Elgin, South Carolina, and Sally Trusz, her husband, Walter, and their children, Matthew, Jonathan, and Suzanne, of Ludlow, Massachusetts; and many loving cousins and family. Stanley was predeceased by a daughter, Robbin Noll; a sister, Audrey Crawford and her husband, Francis Crawford, formerly of Lee, Massachusetts; and a son-in-law, Thomas Cornellier.Services and burial will be held privately.Donations in memory of Stanley may be made to the Enfield High School Baseball Program, 1264 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082, or to Hoffman Heart & Vascular Institute, 114 Woodland St., Hartford, CT 06105.To leave online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from July 6 to July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close