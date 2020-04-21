Stanley Theodore Flasinski, 87, of Suffield, passed away April 14, 2020.
Stanley was born March 27, 1933, in Enfield. He was the son of the late Theodore and Anastasia (Boduch) Flasinski. Stanley proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War.
He leaves his wife, Alice; his children, Stanley Jr. "Buddy," John, Joan and her husband, Kevin, the late David and his wife, Tammy; and his grandsons, Marcus, Lucas, Matthew, and Michael. Stanley also leaves his siblings, the late Theodore Jr., the late Edward, Anna, Joseph, and Jane.
Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Stanley's name can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
"Blessed they that mourn, for they shall be comforted." Matthew 5:4.
