Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Calling hours 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Stanton Morgan Perry, 86, of East Windsor, peacefully entered eternal rest on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.



Son of the late Charles and Gladys (Beals) Perry, he was born March 1, 1933, an identical twin and raised in Henniker, New Hampshire.



He leaves his beloved Angela (Andreoli); son Glenn Perry and wife, Holly, of Pennsylvania; daughters Sharon Banta and husband, George, of Ledyard and Ruth Wilson and husband, Dennis, of Pennsylvania; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; his devoted four Van Dyne stepsons and their families; and stepson Frank Andreoli and wife, Lori, and family of Columbia; very special and loving nieces and nephews; his church family; and many cherished friends and neighbors; and June Plainer of Pennsylvania. He was predeceased by Alice Van Dyne Perry, his wife of 27 years; his sister, Cora (Andy) Yousko; brothers Edmund (Yolanda) Perry and identical twin Winston (Nancy) Perry. Stan was the last survivor of his generation. The torch is passed.



Stan served our country in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. He absolutely loved the U.S. flag. He was a Travel Coach driver for 32 years first at Valley Transportation, then retiring from Land Jet in Waterbury. He drove over 2 million accident-free miles. He played by ear his Lowrey organ almost daily - loving gospel and country music. He was a great whistler of songs and sang with The Beethoven Chorus. He was a proud member of Community Baptist Church of Manchester. Stan will be remembered for his dry wit, sense of humor, generous and helpful disposition and generally "good guy" demeanor.



His family thanks Dr. Michael Reale and staff at the Dequattro Cancer Center in Manchester; Dr. Daniel Korkmaz and staff; Dr. Eric Camryre and staff; and the Vernon VNA for their kind and compassionate care.



His family will receive friends on Monday, Oct. 28, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. A memorial service will follow in the funeral home at 11 a.m., with military honors. Burial in the New Hampshire family plot will be private.



Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Camp Wightman, 207 Coal Pit Hill Road, Griswold, CT 06351.



Please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com



for online condolences.







Stanton Morgan Perry, 86, of East Windsor, peacefully entered eternal rest on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.Son of the late Charles and Gladys (Beals) Perry, he was born March 1, 1933, an identical twin and raised in Henniker, New Hampshire.He leaves his beloved Angela (Andreoli); son Glenn Perry and wife, Holly, of Pennsylvania; daughters Sharon Banta and husband, George, of Ledyard and Ruth Wilson and husband, Dennis, of Pennsylvania; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; his devoted four Van Dyne stepsons and their families; and stepson Frank Andreoli and wife, Lori, and family of Columbia; very special and loving nieces and nephews; his church family; and many cherished friends and neighbors; and June Plainer of Pennsylvania. He was predeceased by Alice Van Dyne Perry, his wife of 27 years; his sister, Cora (Andy) Yousko; brothers Edmund (Yolanda) Perry and identical twin Winston (Nancy) Perry. Stan was the last survivor of his generation. The torch is passed.Stan served our country in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. He absolutely loved the U.S. flag. He was a Travel Coach driver for 32 years first at Valley Transportation, then retiring from Land Jet in Waterbury. He drove over 2 million accident-free miles. He played by ear his Lowrey organ almost daily - loving gospel and country music. He was a great whistler of songs and sang with The Beethoven Chorus. He was a proud member of Community Baptist Church of Manchester. Stan will be remembered for his dry wit, sense of humor, generous and helpful disposition and generally "good guy" demeanor.His family thanks Dr. Michael Reale and staff at the Dequattro Cancer Center in Manchester; Dr. Daniel Korkmaz and staff; Dr. Eric Camryre and staff; and the Vernon VNA for their kind and compassionate care.His family will receive friends on Monday, Oct. 28, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. A memorial service will follow in the funeral home at 11 a.m., with military honors. Burial in the New Hampshire family plot will be private.Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Camp Wightman, 207 Coal Pit Hill Road, Griswold, CT 06351.Please visitfor online condolences. Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close