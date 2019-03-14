Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stasia A. (Skower) Foley. View Sign

Stasia A. (Skower) Foley, 102, of Windsor, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Naples, Florida, surrounded by her daughter, Gail, and son-in-law, William Klopfer. Stasia was the beloved wife of 51 years to Edward D. Foley who passed away in 1989.



Born on May 22, 1916, in Hadley, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Francis A. Skower and Anna Wielgus Skower and resided in Enfield for over 77 years before moving to Windsor. Prior to retiring in 1983 from The Travelers Insurance Companies in Hartford, Stasia also worked for Colt Firearms, Hamilton Standard, and Kaman Aerospace. In her leisure time she made beautiful crafts including crocheted towels, memory boxes, Christmas tree ornaments, and rosaries as a member of the St. Joseph Rosary Makers. She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and UConn women's basketball team. Stasia was very athletic, excelling in both baseball and basketball. In 2005 she was inducted into the Enfield Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the 1930s Hazardville R.C.A. Girls Baseball team. Stasia played third base for the team who won several state and regional championships in the 1930s.



She leaves behind her daughter, Gail Klopfer and husband, William, of Naples, Florida; and son, Daniel Foley and his wife, Donna, of Boerne, Texas. She also leaves three grandchildren, Sean, Ryan and wife, Laura, and Tara Foley and her fiancé, Matthew Bars. She was predeceased by brothers, John, Frank, and Walter Skower; and two sisters, Marion Berestka and Ada Krasinski; as well as four siblings who died shortly after birth.



The family will receive friends and relatives during visitation hours Saturday, March 16, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church (St. Damien of Molokai Parish), 1747 Poquonock Ave., Windsor. Interment will follow the 11:30 a.m. funeral service at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Belmont, and Summer Street, Enfield.



Memorial donations in Stasia's memory may be made to St. Joseph Rosary Makers of St. Damien of Molokai Parish, 379 Broad St. Windsor, CT 06095, or the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 8500 Cross Mountain Trail, San Antonio, TX 78255.



