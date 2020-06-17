Stella M. (Topor) Stroiney, 92, wife of the late Stanley L. Stroiney (1977), mother of the late Janice M. Griffiths (2018) and the sister of the late Edward J. Topor (2020), entered into eternal peace with Our Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020, very peacefully in the comfort of her home.Stella is survived by her loving partner for many decades, John E. Lizek; her only granddaughter, Lisa A. (Szepanski) Tether; her only great-granddaughter, Paulina B. Tether; her son-in-law, Lincoln Griffiths; and her grandson-in-law, Jason M. Tether; one sister, Evelyn Sredzienski and her husband, Edward; and two brothers, Albin Topor and Stanley Topor Jr., both of Windsor Locks.Born in Chicopee, Massachusetts, Stella was a daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Dymski) Topor. She grew up in Hayden Station, Windsor with all of her siblings as a child and then lived in Windsor Locks her entire adult life. At the start of her career she began working at United Tool & Die and then later as a bookkeeper for ACE Hardware, where she retired in 1993. Throughout her life, Stella and John did virtually everything together and enjoyed being by each other's side. In her free time, Stella loved to travel, maintain a great garden, eat out in town with friends, and polka dance with John. They never missed getting their season pass to the Big E, heading down to Amish Country in Pennsylvania, or taking many road trips to Michigan to visit Lisa, Jason, and Paulina. We will all miss her dearly, as she was always a very proud partner to John, as well as a grandmother and great-grandmother that was really fun to be around and eager to share her stories.On Saturday, June 20, there will be a one hour visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks, followed by the burial services at St. Mary Cemetery in Windsor Locks.To leave condolences or to find a florist, please visitOr if you'd prefer to make a donation in Stella's honor, please send your donation to the Mary Gate of Heaven Parish, St. Mary Church located at 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096.