Stephen A. Wandzy, 49, of East Windsor, died suddenly on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, while vacationing with his family in his favorite place on earth, Cape Cod. He was surrounded during his last days by those most important to him, and his family are eternally grateful for that time.Steve arrived in Hartford on June 23, 1971, the son of Elizabeth (Logan) Wandzy and the late Edward W. Wandzy Jr. He grew up, and possibly matured, in Windsor Locks and graduated as valedictorian of the Windsor Locks High School Class of 1989. After graduating from Connecticut College in 1993, Steve spent a brief time teaching at Long River Middle School in Prospect. He eventually pursued his M.A. in Mathematics from Western New England College and found his home instructing, even the unwilling, on the finer points of Math at Windsor Locks High School. There he shared his knowledge, enthusiasm, and the occasional song with hundreds of students and teachers. A well-rounded athlete, Steve took boundless pride in coaching the tennis and Math teams at the high school.In 2013, Steve married Brianna Stronk, the love of his life. In 2016, their lives became whole as they welcomed their daughter Iris into their home. In Iris, Steve instilled his love of food, athletics, academics, music, theatrical pursuits, and "The Godfather" quotes. Steve enhanced the lives of all he met. His energy and love endure in the hearts of the many family, friends, students, and athletes who had the honor to know Steve.Besides his mother, Betty, and his wife, Brianna, he leaves his daughter, Iris; his brother, Tobey Wandzy and his wife, Tristan, as well as their three children, Payton, Lucy, and Sage of Vermont; and his many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, family members, fellow teachers, students, and athletes.The family will gather on Sunday, Aug. 30, from 2 to 5 p.m. outside of the Windsor Locks High School, 58 S. Elm St. for a DRIVE-BY wake. Please enter only through the S. Elm St. entrance. EVERYONE IS ASKED TO REMAIN IN THEIR VEHICLES AND WEAR MASKS ON THE GROUNDS OF THE SCHOOL.A memorial service celebrating Steve's life will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church, UCC, Windsor. The church will be for immediate family only, but please attend remotely by going to the First Church in Windsor Facebook page. Burial will be private.To share memories of Steve with the family, they have set up P.O. Box 68, Windsor Locks, CT 06096. Those memories will be kept in a book for Iris to remember her Daddy, so please share anything big or small.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the same P.O. Box. Donations will be used to create a college fund for Iris.For online condolences, please visit