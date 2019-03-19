Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Anthony Dunakin. View Sign

Stephen Anthony Dunakin, 65, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, formerly of Enfield, passed away surrounded by family March 8, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.



Stephen was born in Hartford and grew up in Enfield. He moved to Florida in 1981. Stephen loved animals and was happiest around his pets. He was also an avid sports fan. His favorite teams were the New York Yankees and the Green Bay Packers.



He is survived by his mother, Adeline Dunakin of Lebanon; and his sisters, Laura Hathaway and her husband, Peter, of Lebanon, Angela Dunakin of Oakdale, and Sharon Mucci and her husband, Michael, of Enfield. He also leaves behind a nephew, Dylan Rainville of Enfield.



A memorial service will be planned by family in the spring.



If you would like to honor Stephen's memory, please make a donation to your favorite local animal shelter.



