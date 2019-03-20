Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Stephen Dawson King, 67, of Tolland, beloved husband of Sheila (O'Connell) King, died peacefully after a brief illness at Manchester Memorial Hospital.



Stephen was born Dec. 24, 1951, in Hanover, New Hampshire, son of the late Frederick W. and Catherine M. (Doyle) King. Stephen grew up in Lyme, New Hampshire, attended the Chelsey School, a one-room schoolhouse in Lyme Center, the Laura Barnes School, and went on to graduate from the Thetford Academy, in Thetford, Vermont, in 1969. He had an "egg route" during his high school years, selling eggs to people in Lyme. He went on to graduate from New Hampshire College in Manchester, New Hampshire, in 1973 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting.



Stephen worked as an auditor and was second in command in the Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Housing and Urban Development. In 1995 Stephen was awarded auditor of the year for New England by the Office of the Inspector General in recognition of his dedication, perseverance, and outstanding contributions to the New England District Office of Inspector General. He consistently exhibited the best traits of a professional dedicated to public service. Stephen retired in 2002 after 29 years of service. In retirement he went to work for Stop & Shop in Vernon and Rockville as the seafood manager from 2002 to 2015. A kind, caring, and devoted husband, brother, uncle, and friend to many, he will be dearly missed.



Along with his wife of over 34 years, Sheila, he leaves six sisters, Nancy Fellows and her husband, Thomas, of New Hampshire, Martha Jones of Virginia, Cynthia Bagget of Connecticut, Sandra Simkulett (his twin sister) and her husband, Michael, of Kansas, Colleen King of Vermont, and Susan King of Vermont; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



His family will receive friends Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. A memorial service will follow in the funeral home at noon.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Stephen's memory to Protectors of Animals, 144 Main St., Suite N, East Hartford, CT 06118.



