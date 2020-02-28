Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home 1276 Berlin Turnpike Wethersfield , CT 06109 (860)-956-1149 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home 1276 Berlin Turnpike Wethersfield , CT 06109 View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home 1276 Berlin Turnpike Wethersfield , CT 06109 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen H. Hopkins "Steve/Hop," 64, of Windsor Locks, beloved husband of Susan (Dempsey) Hopkins, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in the comfort of his home.



He was born in Hartford, son of the late Stephen W. Hopkins and Beverly (Hall) Hopkins. Steve was employed by UTC Collins Aerospace in Windsor Locks for 24 years. Steve's passions were rockhounding, golfing, and walking the beaches of the Cape. Steve loved nature, from the smallest blooming crocus to his favorite Wisteria tree. Steve adored his three dogs and providing for the many birds and squirrels that visited his yard. Steve especially enjoyed fishing of all forms. He dedicated a good portion of his time as a board member for the Coastal Conservation Association, where he helped form regulations, and also educated many on the resources, and made a large impact on the striped bass community. Steve cared most of all for his family and always put those he loved above himself.



Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by two sons, Stephen J. Hopkins of Enfield and Christopher W. Hopkins of Windsor Locks; three grandchildren, Violet, Lilly and Anthony; a sister Bonnie Feulner of Chester.



A funeral service will be held Sunday, March 1, 4 p.m., at The Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Tpke. Wethersfield. Visiting hours will also be Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Dillon Baxter.



Contributions in his memory may be made to







To share a memory with the family please visit



www.dillonbaxter.com







Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2020

