Stephen "Steve" H. Thomas, 78, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in the comfort of his home with loved ones at his side.



He was the beloved husband of Paula (Heavener) Thomas, who he met in 1984 and married in 1993. Born on Aug. 15, 1941, in Presque Isle, Maine to the late Francis and Marjorie (Lello) Thomas and raised in Portland, Maine and later moved to Enfield.



Steve retired in 2004 after 41 years with Sprinkler Fitters Union Local 669. In his leisure time, Steve enjoyed the beach, boating, lobster rolls and clam chowder, car shows, motorcycle riding, and rooting for the UConn women's basketball team.



In addition to his wife, Paula, he is survived by his children, Steve Thomas and wife, Barbara, of Suffield and their children, Samantha and Spencer Thomas, Scott Thomas of Florida, Maureen Thomas Clarke, of Florida, and her children, Ashley and Taylor Clarke and a great grandchild, Tobey; his stepchildren, Bill Petrone and wife Melissa of Columbia, and their children, Gabby and Megan, and Stacy Petrone and her son, Jacob. of Enfield. He is also survived by two brothers, Frank and Lisalotte Thomas, of the Netherlands, and Peter and Charlotte Thomas, of Florida, and one sister, a brother-in-law, Dave Heavener and wife Tracy of Stafford Springs, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.



His family would especially like to thank the staff of VITAS Healthcare and Hospice Program for the wonderful, kind, and compassionate care given to Stephen.



Relatives and friends may gather with his family during calling hours on Monday, Feb. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to the CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058.



Donations

