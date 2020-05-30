Stephen "Steve" Hanjack Sr.
Stephen "Steve" Hanjack, Sr., 62, of Enfield, passed away on May 21, 2020.

Steve was born on April 19, 1958, son of the late John and Katherine (Rague) Hanjack. Steve grew up in Suffield and was employed by Stanadyne. Steve was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed attending Hartford Whalers hockey games, racing events and coaching youth sports. He is survived by his daughter, Michaela Hanjack of Enfield; son, Stephen Paul Hanjack, Jr., and his wife, Heather and their son, Hayden, of Marlborough, Massachusetts; and brothers, John Hanjack and Gregory Hanjack. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers, Conrad and Alan Hanjack.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, Suffield.

Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, Suffield, is assisting with arrangements.


Published in Journal Inquirer from May 30 to Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East St N
Suffield, CT 06078
8606687324
1 entry
May 30, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
