Stephen J. Lukas, Jr., age 86, of Manchester, beloved husband of the late Irene Lukas, passed away peacefully at St. Francis Hospital on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.



He was born Aug. 9, 1933, in Manchester, the son of the late Stephen Sr. and Antonina Lukas. Stephen was a former carpenter and was later employed by Carlyle Johnson Machine Co. He was a lifetime member of St. John Polish National Catholic Church, and sexton of St. John's Polish National Catholic Cemetery. Stephen was a member of the Eighth District Fire Department Company Two and the Elks Club. He was also a pitcher for the Eighth District Fire Department softball team. Stephen enjoyed trips to the casino, and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and the UConn women's basketball team.



Stephen was predeceased by his sons, Walter Heon and Raymond Heon; grandson Brian Daisy; brother Charles Lukas Sr.; sister Edith Blake; nephews, Gerald Lukas and James Blake; and niece Patricia Lukas. He leaves behind his children, Alexina Haynes (Tom), Kathleen Ossowski, and Michael Heon; his brother, Raymond Lukas; nephews, Charles Lukas Jr. and Robert Lukas; and nieces, Kathleen Blake, Pamela Burger (John), and Cynthia Morrison (Tom). He also leaves behind several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-nieces, and great-nephews.



Friends are invited to call on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at St. John Polish National Catholic Church, 23 Golway St., Manchester. Interment will follow at St. John Polish National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the, , P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005.



