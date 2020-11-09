Stephen J. Moulton, 68, of Vernon, formerly of Manchester, loving husband of 30 years of Claudette (Therrien) Moulton peacefully passed away with his family at his side on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Stephen was born Nov. 19, 1951 in Hartford one of three children of Roy Moulton of Florida and the late Shirley (Whitacker) Moulton. He was raised in Hartford, attended local schools and had been a resident of Manchester for most of his life. Prior to his retirement in 2013, Stephen was employed for over 44 years with Allied Printing Services Inc. in Manchester. He was an avid New York Yankees & Los Angeles Lakers fan and enjoyed watching movies. Stephen was quick witted and was very well known for his dry sense of humor. He was a lover of life and his family.
In addition to his loving wife Claudette, and his father Roy, Stephen is survived by his two children, Ned Moulton and his wife, Jessica of Manchester and Nicole Moulton and her fiancé, Eric of Terryville; two stepsons, Dean Violette of Vernon and Timmy Violette and his wife, Jessica of Ellington; his four grandchildren, Jocelyn Moulton, Ned Moulton Jr., Victor Schmidt and Aleesia Moulton; his sister Lori Moulton of Florida; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. In addition to his mother, Stephen was predeceased by his brother Bobby Mouton.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a time of visitation at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road in Vernon on Nov. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, CT. Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Ste. 4-B, Southington, CT 06489-1058.
