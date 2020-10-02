Stephen L. Comeau, 65, of Windsor died unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.He was born on Aug. 30, 1955, in Hartford, son of the late Delphis and Kathinka (Mahlmeister) Comeau. Stephen grew up in Hartford and was a graduate of Hartford Public High School. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service and retired in October 2019 after 34 years of service. He volunteered his time and assistance as the Union Steward for many years and was passionate about helping his fellow co-workers. Stephen will be remembered as a caring, compassionate man who deeply cared about his family and friends. He was an avid New York Yankees and New York Football Giants fan and enjoyed gardening and nature. He will be dearly missed.He leaves his sons, Stephen M. Comeau, David Comeau and his wife, Zi Y; his brother, Michael Comeau and his wife, Sandy; his sister, Maria Whelden and her husband, Mark; and his beloved Cat Princess; along with his niece, Emily Whelden-Gaffney, and nephew, Keven Comeau; and friends.Funeral services are private at the request of his family.Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit