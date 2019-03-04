Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Patrick Dilworth. View Sign

Stephen Patrick Dilworth, 26, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.



He was born March 27, 1992, in Manchester. Stephen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his mother, Kathleen Dilworth; and his siblings, Katherine and Michael Dilworth.



Stephen consistently spoke of his love and admiration for his father, Glenn Dilworth, who passed away in 2007. The grief friends and family are experiencing with his passing is only eased by the fact that Glenn and Stephen are back together again.



Stephen was always trying to find a new place to hike or go camping with his dog, Luna. He defined a dreamer. There is no doubt that those close to him will struggle to find a time where he wasn't talking about a recent accomplishment or thinking of a new adventure to take. He was a funny, genuine person whose heartwarming, contagious laugh and unique stories will be remembered forever by anyone who was lucky enough to cross his path. His passing was too soon and Stephen will be greatly missed by many.



Family and friends may call Wednesday, March 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury, with a service at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



