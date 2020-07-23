Stephen R. Figura, 84, of Epping, New Hampshire, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully, July 20, 2020, with his wife by his side.



He was born in Stafford Springs Sept. 5, 1935, a son of the late Stephen and Elizabeth (Hornacek) Figura.



He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jacqueline (Wilde) Figura; two daughters, Marva Murphy of Candia, Traci Figura of Garner, North Carolina; and his brothers, David Figura of Naples, Florida, and Kenneth Figura of Staffordville.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store