Stephen Thomas Dwelly, 51, of Wakefield, Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 12, 2019. He was the beloved son of William E. Dwelly and M. Linda (Wright) Dwelly of Tolland.



Born July 22, 1967, in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, Stephen spent his early childhood years in Ohio and Virginia with his parents before moving with them to Tolland in 1979. Stephen loved being in Boy Scouts and earned the rank of Eagle Scout for Troop 15 Tolland. He was on the track and cross country teams and an honor student at Tolland High School, graduating in 1985.



He earned a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Hartford in 1990 before working for several years at Environmental Risk Limited in Bloomfield. Stephen served in the Rhode Island Air National Guard starting in 1999 for approximately five years.



Stephen was a special and unique person who will be greatly missed by his family. He was talented and creative at many things, including cooking, gardening, and decorating for holidays.



Besides his parents he is survived by his brother, Scott D. Dwelly and his wife, Katie; his niece, Elizabeth; his nephew, Dillon, all of Vernon; his uncle, Donald Dwelly and his wife, Marie of Saunderstown, Rhode Island; his great-aunt, Martha Frost of Wakefield; and several cousins.



A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 23, at 2 p.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Wakefield.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Stephen's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



