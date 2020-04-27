Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steve Marvonek. View Sign Service Information Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 (860)-684-2538 Graveside service 11:00 AM Stafford Springs Cemetery Monson Rd Stafford Springs , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Steve Marvonek, 92, of Stafford Springs, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020.



He was born in Stafford Springs, son of the late John and Elizabeth (Cubanak) Marvonek. Steve graduated from Stafford High School and attended the University of Hartford. He served our country as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps from August 1948 to August 1952. Staff Sergeant Marvonek was an Aircraft Mechanic stationed aboard the USS Bataan in Korean waters and participated in action against enemy forces in the Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War. He was a member of The Chosin Few, New England Chapter. He retired from United Technologies Research Center as an aeronautical engineer. He was an avid golfer and skier belonging to the 80-plus club at Ski Butternut and Blandford Ski areas. Steve volunteered with the Stafford Senior Center Meals on Wheels program delivering until the age of 90. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, past Master of Masonic Lodge No. 60 AF & AM, Stafford Senior Center, and Strazza, Tonoli-Emhoff Post No. 26 American Legion.



Steve is survived by his beloved wife, Tonia (Madej) Marvonek; three children, Charlene Smolkowicz, Donna Landry and her husband, Douglas, and Jan Marvonek and his wife, Laura; five grandchildren, Heather (Jeff), Katie (Mike), Cassandra (Paul), Lauren, and Colton; six great-grandchildren, Bryson, Ela, Weston, Augustin, Jack, and Vincent, who cherished their beloved "Grampy;" and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his five siblings, Paul Marvonek, John Marvonek, Anna Zolty, Susan Pallanck, and Elizabeth Marvonek; and his son-in-law, John Smolkowicz.



The family would like to thank the staff at East Village Place, Baystate Hospice, and VA HBPC Team for their compassionate care.



A graveside service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, April 28, at 11 a.m. at Stafford Springs Cemetery, Monson Road., Stafford Springs. A memorial service at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church will be held at a later date to be announced.



Memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 104 West Main St., Stafford Springs, CT 06076, Masonic Lodge No. 60 AF & AM, c/o Brian Newman, 191 West Stafford Road, Suite C, Stafford Springs, CT 06076, or American Legion Post No. 26, 10 Monson Road, Stafford Springs, CT 06076.



Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs has care of the arrangements. For online condolences or directions, visit



www.introvignefuneralhome.com







