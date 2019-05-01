Steven A. Champagne, 64, of East Windsor, died peacefully Sunday, April 28, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family.
Steven was born in Hartford, Dec. 6, 1954, son of the late Ronald and Geraldine (Lynch) Champagne. He grew up on Park Street in Hartford and was a graduate of Weaver High School. Steven loved music, especially the blues, animals, sports, and riding his motorcycle. He had a wonderful sense of humor and had a special friendship with many close dear friends.
He leaves his son, Michael J. Champagne and his wife, Jenna, of East Windsor; his brothers, Ronald Champagne Jr. and his wife, Linda, of Vernon, and James Champagne of Manchester; his sisters, Susan Champagne of South Windsor, and Linda Andolina and her husband, Mark, of Massachusetts; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Mark Champagne.
His family will receive friends Thursday, May 2, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. Burial will be private at the request of his family.
