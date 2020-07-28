Steven A. "Steve" Simpson age 61, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. Steve was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.
He was born on March 13, 1959, to William and Gertrude (Moran) Simpson in Manchester. In 1986, he married Robin Ballsieper and in 1991 the couple welcomed their son Travis to the world. For 36 years Steve was a loyal employee of Cummins, holding the titles of Sr. Tech, Quick Service Technician, and Foreman. Outside of work he also enjoyed working with tools and machinery. As a young man, Steve could often be found elbows-deep in a car, fixing it up for his next race. He acted as the go-to handyman for family and friends and as a father, eagerly helped his son with projects and taught him how to operate everything from a wrench to a table saw. Steve was a family man through and through. He was always willing to help with a project, endure a rainy camping trip, or sit down for a game of cards. His favorite moments were spent around family and friends, relaxing at the family lake cottage with his toes in the sand and his face toward the sun.
Steve is survived by his wife of 34 years, Robin Simpson; their son, Travis Simpson and his wife, Kelly; his siblings, Ray Simpson and his wife, Barb, Betty Cranick and her husband, Freddie; parents-in-law Robert and Patricia Ballsieper; brothers-in-law Peter and Donald Ballsieper; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours for Steve will be held on Wednesday, July 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Manchester Funeral Home, 142 E. Center St., Manchester.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations are made to the charity of your choice
.
The public is also invited to join the family at 7 p.m. via video for a service honoring Steve's life. To remotely join the service please visithttps://client.tribucast.com/tcid/33785666
